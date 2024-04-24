Union govt can create projects, but state must implement: BJP's Shobha Karandlaje

Shobha Karandlaje, the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)) - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition candidate from Bengaluru North is one of the better known women candidates in the fray for 2024. She returns to vie for Bengaluru North after having served as the MLA of Yeshwanthpur, and subsequently, the MP from Udupi. Shobha has previously served as the Minister of Energy and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj at the State.

Shobha Karandlaje has been controversial to say the least. Besides being removed as the candidate from Udupi following protests over her candidature, she was also censured by the High Court of Karnataka for her recent statements about people of Tamil origin in the Rameshwaram hotel bomb blast case.

As we followed her to some of her meetings in Dasarahalli, her elevator pitch for the voters focused on the achievements of Prime Minister Modi (where she currently serves as Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Food Processing Industries).