Union budget grew in 6 years, but allocation to Karnataka didn’t: CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that despite a doubling in size of the Union budget over the past six years, there hasn’t been a proportional increase in grants to the state. The statement comes ahead of Congress’s planned protest in New Delhi on February 7 against reduced allocations. Siddaramaiah said, “While the Union government’s budget increased from Rs 21.46 lakh crore in 2017-18 to Rs 45.03 lakh crore in 2023-24, there hasn’t been much change in state’s allocation.”

The total amount collected annually from Karnataka by Union as taxes, cesses and surcharges was around Rs 4.3 lakh crore but the state has been allotted only Rs 50,257 crores. “While their budget grew, the devolution of taxes and grants to states should also have increased but that hasn’t happened. In Fact for every Rs 100 collected in taxes, Karnataka only receives Rs 12 or 13 in return.” Siddaramaiah said.

He further said, “From 14th Finance Commission to 15th Finance Commission, the allocation of funds to Karnataka has been reduced by 1.07%. In the last four years, Karnataka faced challenges with reduced tax devolutions resulting in a loss of Rs 45,000 crore.” He further said that according to estimates this year cash allocation for Karnataka will be reduced by Rs 62,098 crores.”