Ugandan traveller in Bengaluru tests negative for Ebola, no confirmed cases in India

A 28-year-old woman from Uganda, who was placed under isolation in Bengaluru “as a matter of abundant caution,” has tested negative for Ebola virus disease (EVD), the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. The Ministry said that no confirmed case of Ebola has been detected in India.

The woman, who had recently travelled from Uganda to Ahmedabad before arriving in Bengaluru, developed mild symptoms, including body ache. She was moved from a hotel to a State-run hospital on Tuesday, May 26. Her samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune for testing, and officials confirmed that the results had returned negative.

Dr Anil Kumar Banagar, Bengaluru District Surgeon and Medical Superintendent of the hospital, said the NIV had orally communicated the negative test result.

The case comes amid heightened vigilance following recent Ebola outbreaks in parts of Africa, particularly involving the Bundibugyo ebolavirus, a deadly pathogen known for causing severe disease.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said it is closely monitoring the evolving situation and coordinating with State authorities to ensure strict surveillance and adherence to World Health Organization (WHO) protocols. Officials urged citizens to avoid panic, refrain from spreading misinformation and rely solely on official updates.

On Saturday, May 23, 2026, the Indian government issued a travel advisory asking citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Uganda and South Sudan, after the WHO declared the Ebola outbreak in central Africa a “global public health emergency.”

This story was written by a student intern working with TNM.