Udupi murders: Police say accused committed crime out of ‘jealousy and animosity’

The man who had been arrested for the murder of a 21-year-old woman and three of her family members, including a 12-year-old child, in Udupi on November 11 told the police that he committed the crime out of “jealousy and animosity.” The Udupi police had arrested Praveen Arun Chougule, a 39-year-old cabin crew member of Air India on November 14. He was caught two days after he stabbed colleague Aynaz(21), her mother Haseena M (47), an older sister Afnan (23) and brother Aseem inside their home. The police were informed of the murder after a neighbour heard the screams for help.

According to reports, the accused person is a former police officer from Maharashtra who had switched to the airline industry and was working for Air India. Investigation also revealed that Praveen was married and had two children. He had reportedly developed an “intimate relationship” with Aynaz, his colleague, during their work-related travel. The Indian Express reported that Praveen was an “over-possessive person” and committed the murder out of jealousy and animosity.