Two months on, parents demand answers for daughter’s death at Bengaluru preschool

The family then decided to hire the caretaker to look after their children. However, shortly after that, they became concerned about hygiene issues and ultimately dismissed her from her duties. Jito wants the police to investigate the caretaker for Gianna’s death.

“To my shock, at noon the same day we received a message in the school’s WhatsApp group chat telling us about homework. Everything was going on as normal in the school. There was no mention of what had happened to my daughter,” Jito further said.

Gianna was cremated on January 27 and on the same day, the principal secured bail from the court since he was only charged with bailable offences. According to Jito, the forensic report in the case hasn’t been submitted yet. “I am checking with the inspector once every week for an update. They say that they can only take more action after receiving the forensic report,” he said.

The police told TNM that the investigation is ongoing. “We have already questioned the caretakers at the school, but we can’t add the family’s allegations about the caretaker to the chargesheet,” the police clarified.

After Gianna’s death, the family moved back to Kerala. Amidst their anguish and frustration, Gianna's parents have taken to social media, launching a campaign titled ‘Justice for Gianna’ on Instagram and Facebook. “Our lives have been turned upside down with the loss of our daughter, it’s not going to be the same anymore,” Jito said.

“All we ask is justice for her and nothing else,” he added.