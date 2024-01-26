Bengaluru: 4-year-old dies after falling from third floor of school building

A four-year-old girl, Gianna Ann Jito, who fell from her preschool building, has tragically succumbed to her injuries at a private hospital in Bengaluru on January 25. The incident occurred on January 22, when Gianna fell from the third floor of the Delhi Pre-school in Chellikere. Following a complaint filed by the girl's father, the Hennur Police have registered an FIR against the school authorities for negligence.
The girl was immediately transported to a private hospital with severe injuries to her head and other parts of her body. Despite efforts to save her, Gianna passed away after a four-day battle for her life. Gianna was daughter of Jito Tomy Joseph and Binitta Thomas, who hailed from Kerala and were working in the city as software professionals.
Initially, the Hennur Police had registered a Non-Cognizable Offence (NCR) in response to the incident. However, an FIR was filed in the case on January 24. Gianna's parents alleged that the school officials initially attempted to conceal the incident by stating that the girl had hit a wall and fell unconscious. Upon further inquiry, the school officials disclosed the true details.
The Hennur Police have charged the school management under IPC sections 337 (any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) and 338 (grievous hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life).