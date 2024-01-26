Bengaluru: 4-year-old dies after falling from third floor of school building

A four-year-old girl, Gianna Ann Jito, who fell from her preschool building, has tragically succumbed to her injuries at a private hospital in Bengaluru on January 25. The incident occurred on January 22, when Gianna fell from the third floor of the Delhi Pre-school in Chellikere. Following a complaint filed by the girl's father, the Hennur Police have registered an FIR against the school authorities for negligence.

The girl was immediately transported to a private hospital with severe injuries to her head and other parts of her body. Despite efforts to save her, Gianna passed away after a four-day battle for her life. Gianna was daughter of Jito Tomy Joseph and Binitta Thomas, who hailed from Kerala and were working in the city as software professionals.