Two arrested after Bengaluru restaurant allegedly served beef in place of mutton

A restaurant on the outskirts of Bengaluru was sealed and two people were arrested following allegations that customers were being served beef when they ordered mutton.

The action was taken against Kayaloram Restaurant, located at Isiri Hub in Bommenahalli near Budigere Cross under the Avalahalli police station limits. According to police, the restaurant had been operating for nearly 18 months.

The incident came to light after multiple customers who had ordered mutton dishes suspected that the meat served to them was not mutton. Police said customers questioned the restaurant staff before alerting the Avalahalli police.

Based on the complaints, police deployed a plainclothes officer to the restaurant to verify the allegations. Posing as a customer, the officer purchased dishes sold as mutton. The meat samples were then examined with the assistance of officials from the animal husbandry and veterinary sciences department.

Police said the preliminary examination indicated that the meat was beef. Following the inspection, the restaurant was sealed and a case was registered.

The arrested have been identified as Jijoo Alexander (45) and Shibu KB (43), both natives of Kerala. Police said the two were residing in Bengaluru. Another accused, Abhilash, who is believed to be a business partner in the establishment, is absconding.

A suo motu FIR was registered on May 19 based on a complaint filed by Rajendra, a head constable attached to the Avalahalli police station. According to the complaint, police had received information that beef was being served to customers at the restaurant despite not being listed on the menu.

The case has been registered under Sections 5 and 12 of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, which deal with restrictions on cattle transport and penalties for violations under the law.

Police said samples of the seized meat have been sent for forensic examination and further legal action will be taken based on the laboratory report confirming the origin of the meat.

The accused were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody. Investigation into the case is ongoing.