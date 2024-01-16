‘Twice recommended Union govt to include Ambiga community in ST list’: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday, January 15 said that the state government has twice recommended to the Union government to include Ambiga community in Scheduled Tribe (ST) list. “The community is fully qualified to be included in the ST list,” the Chief Minister said while speaking at the inauguration of the sixth Sharana Samskruthi Festival of Sri Nija Sharana Ambigara Choudaiah and the 904th Jayanthotsava of Nija Sharana Ambigara Choudaiah.

He said that Union minister Prahlad Joshi should also take action and request the Union government to include the community in the list. “It should not be forgotten that in 1996-97, the late MLA Narayana Rao had strived hard to add the community to the ST list,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that the Basavadi Sharanas fought against those who discriminated based on caste. He said that Ambigara Choudaiah fought against discrimination. “Basavanna therefore called him Nijasharana (true reformer). Ambigara Choudaiya Development Corporation was established earlier when our government was in power,” the Chief Minister said.