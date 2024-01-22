Twelve-year-old Parinav goes missing in Bengaluru Whitefield, search on

A 12-year-old boy has been reported missing from Bengaluru’s Whitefield since Sunday, January 21. The child, named Parinav, is a student of Deens Academy, Gunjur branch. Parinav had left the Allen tutorial class in Whitefield on Sunday morning. Parinav was later spotted on CCTV footage at the Kaveri Hospital between Kundalahalli Gate and Marathahalli Bridge at 2:30 pm on the same day. He was last seen boarding a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus at Marathahalli at 3:04 pm.

The city police were able to track down the bus Parinav had taken and the bus conductor was able to recall him. The conductor noted that the boy had gotten down at Marathahalli Market since he did not have enough money for a ticket beyond that.

Parinav’s father Sukesh told TNM that even though the conductor said that he could pay the remaining amount some other time, Parinav insisted on getting down. “We usually go pick him up from school but that day he started without us. We live in Whitefield, but Parinav was walking towards Marathahalli which is in a completely different direction. We are still trying to trace his movements through CCTV cameras,” he said.