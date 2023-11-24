Traffic restrictions in Bengaluru for Kambala buffalo race: Details

Bengaluru is gearing up for its inaugural Kambala event, prompting the traffic police to issue guidelines for vehicular movement and parking from Friday, November 24 to Sunday, November 26 due to the expected large turnout.
Parking is available at Krishna Vihar (Gate 1) and Tripuravasini (Gate 2) at Palace Grounds, the designated venue for Kambala. Visitors from the Central Business District, Hebbal, and Yeshwantpur are advised to use Mehkri Circle to access Gate 1 for parking. For those arriving by cabs, Gate 2 is designated for drop-offs, while cabs should exit from Gate 3.
All vehicles are required to exit from Amanulla Khan Gate on Jayamahal Road. Motorists are urged to steer clear of certain routes, including Palace Road (from Mysore Bank Circle to Vasanth Nagar underpass), MV Jayaram Road, Old Udaya TV Junction, Ballari Road, Cunningham Road, Millers Road, and Jayamahal Road, along with surrounding roads near Bengaluru Palace.
Parking is strictly prohibited on roads, such as Palace Road, MV Jayaram Road, Vasanth Nagar Road, Jayamahal Road, CV Raman Road, Ballari Road, Ramana Maharshi Road, Nandidurga Road, Taralabalu Road, and Mount Carmel College Road.
Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) are barred from movement between 7 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 10 pm on both days of the Kambala. Diversions for HGVs are facilitated at key points: Cantonment Railway station, Hebbal Junction, Cauvery Theatre Junction, BHEL-IISc Junction, and Basaveshwara Junction.