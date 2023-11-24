Traffic restrictions in Bengaluru for Kambala buffalo race: Details

Bengaluru is gearing up for its inaugural Kambala event, prompting the traffic police to issue guidelines for vehicular movement and parking from Friday, November 24 to Sunday, November 26 due to the expected large turnout.

Parking is available at Krishna Vihar (Gate 1) and Tripuravasini (Gate 2) at Palace Grounds, the designated venue for Kambala. Visitors from the Central Business District, Hebbal, and Yeshwantpur are advised to use Mehkri Circle to access Gate 1 for parking. For those arriving by cabs, Gate 2 is designated for drop-offs, while cabs should exit from Gate 3.