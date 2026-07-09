Traffic, dust and delays mark Bengaluru Wind Tunnel Road underpass construction

According to the officials, permission for the project was received only in the second week of May, and construction began on June 1. The Rs 19.5-crore project, which had been delayed by nearly three years and been on paper since 11 years, involves the construction of a 300-metre, six-lane underpass and is expected to be completed in around six months, subject to weather conditions. The work is being carried out by RNS Infrastructure Ltd in three phases.

For many who use the stretch every day, dust has become one of the biggest concerns.

Ameena, who runs a tea stall along the road, said mornings have become particularly difficult. "The dust is so dense that it looks like the smoke left behind after firecrackers burst. That's how bad it is," she said, adding that customer footfall has dropped since construction began.

Dhananjay, who owns a clothing store nearby, said he has managed the dust only by covering his merchandise with plastic sheets that need frequent replacement. While he acknowledged the inconvenience, he said the pace of construction gave him hope that the project would be completed soon.

Traffic congestion has also worsened. Daniel, who works in the area, said bikers have started riding on footpaths while ambulances frequently get stuck in traffic. "Traffic has been a problem. Bikers are using the footpath, and ambulances get stuck in traffic pretty often," he said, adding that he was not confident the project would be completed anytime soon.

Pedestrians say the construction has made walking unsafe. Anusha, who walks to work every day, said large sections of the footpath have been disrupted, forcing pedestrians to compete with two-wheelers.

"Because one half of the road is closed, bikes have started using the footpath. Just yesterday, a scooter on the footpath started honking at my friend and me while we were walking," she said. She added that construction materials were blocking parts of the footpath and feared conditions would worsen during the monsoon.

Shivani, who works at Manipal Hospital on Old Airport Road, said the footpath becomes slippery during rain and that there is no safe place for pedestrians to cross the road.

The GBA official said traffic is being managed with the help of the traffic police and an additional lane, while construction is being carried out in two shifts. "We are pushing to finish by October, but we have permission to work till November," the official said, adding that although rainfall has posed challenges, the use of jelly stones has helped prevent flooding at the site.

The project is being executed in three phases. The first phase includes the construction of service roads and retaining walls, followed by work on the central underpass box. The final phase will involve road restoration and construction of gravity drains. Officials said the 35-metre retaining wall towards HAL has been completed, while work on the 175-metre retaining wall towards Manipal Hospital is underway.

Officials said the project initially faced delays because of recurring VVIP movement along the corridor, which restricted construction activity several times a month. They added that excavation work was scheduled around school holidays so that major digging could be completed before schools reopened. The first phase of construction is expected to be completed by the end of July.

This article was written by students interning with TNM.