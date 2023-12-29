Tourists love Hampi, but the site lacks adequate infrastructure

Legend has it that when the Portuguese traveller Domingo Paes visited Hampi, he exclaimed, “What I saw seemed as large as Rome, and very beautiful to the sight best provided in the world.” Eminent writers, artists, and travellers have marvelled at the ruins of Hampi that evoke visions of their past grandeur and opulence. It has always been a preferred destination of foreign travellers who have extolled its legendary wealth and beauty.

Currently, the once-proud city of victory is sadly a city of neglect. All is not ‘swachh’ in the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hampi, which incidentally was recognized as Best Tourism Village in 2023 in the Bronze Category along with 35 other villages in India.

“Facilities for tourists are pathetic. There is a crying need for amenities like hygienic public toilet facilities,” says Ravi Menon, vice president Karnataka Tourism Forum (KTF) and managing director, Arjun Tours and Travels. He adds, “Prompt action was taken when this was brought to the notice of the Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy during his visit to Hampi in 2022. Currently, JSW group has stepped in to provide public toilets near Virupaksha Temple as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility.”