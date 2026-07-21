Tourist suffers multiple fractures after zipline fall at Karnataka resort

A tourist from Vijayapura suffered multiple fractures after falling from a zipline ride at a resort in Dandeli in Uttara Kannada district after the safety mechanism allegedly failed. The incident, which occurred on July 3, came to light after a video of the accident went viral on social media.

The victim, Kuber Surapur, was holidaying at Sterling River Resort when the zipline's safety lock reportedly gave way while he was suspended in the air, causing him to plunge from an estimated height of 40 feet. A video recorded by his brother shows the moment he fell after the safety equipment snapped.

Kuber was initially rushed to the Dandeli Government Hospital before being shifted to a private hospital in Vijayapura. As his condition required specialised treatment, he was later moved to a hospital in Miraj, where he underwent surgeries . Reports said he also suffered nerve damage.

His family has accused the resort management of negligence , alleging that the zipline equipment appeared rusted and was not properly maintained. They claimed the accident could have been prevented through regular safety inspections and also alleged that the resort had not honoured its earlier assurance to bear the medical expenses.

The resort management confirmed the incident but maintained that it was an accident and that all safety protocols had been followed. It said it would meet the family to address their concerns.

No police complaint has been filed so far. The incident has also sparked calls online for stricter safety inspections and maintenance of adventure sports facilities.