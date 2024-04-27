Top IAS officer complains that BJP leader contacted him for ‘help’ over seized cash

Former health minister and the BJP’s candidate for the Chikkaballapur seat K Sudhakar has been booked for allegedly seeking the “help” of senior IAS officer Munish Moudgil to release Rs 4.8 crore cash seized a day before voting, according to a complaint filed with the police.

The Madanayakanahalli police booked the former minister on April 25, a day before the seat he is contesting was due to vote. Munish, who is Model Code of Conduct nodal officer for Bengaluru Urban district, received a WhatsApp call on his number from Sudhakar’s phone number. Munish also received three messages on WhatsApp asking for “help” with the cash seizure. On the call, Sudhakar allegedly said ‘bitbidi’ in Kannada which means ‘let it go’.

The complaint against Sudhakar filed by Dasharatha V Kumbar, a member of the Election Commission’s Flying Squad, said that at around 11.45 am on April 25, MCC nodal officer Munish Moudgil got a tip off from a number about Rs 10 crore being kept in a house in Yelahanka, in Bengaluru, for bribing voters and for “misuse during the election”. The caller also provided the GPS location of the house, the FIR says.