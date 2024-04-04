Toddler falls into open borewell in Karnataka's Vijayapura, rescue operation underway

In a tragic incident, a two-year-old toddler in Karnataka's Vijayapura district fell into a newly drilled open bore well while playing in a field on Wednesday, April 3.The child was identified as Satwik Mujagonda, the son of Shankarappa Mujagonda and Pooja Mujagonda and a resident of Lachchana village in Indi taluk of Vijayapura.

According to the police, the bore well was drilled on April 2 in the agricultural land of his parents to provide water for sugarcane and lemon crops but its opening remained unclosed. While playing and wandering on the land, the toddler fell into the bore well around 6 pm.