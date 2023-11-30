Toddler dies at NIMHANS after an alleged delay in treatment, parents protest

The hospital said in a statement. ''Patient had severe bradycardia (slow heart rate) and (went into) cardiac arrest at 3 PM and could not be revived despite best efforts. The infant had suffered severe brain injury, and as the prognosis was poor, the parents were advised not to shift the child to National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS),” it said.

“We brought the child to NIMHANS because we were instructed to do so. Once the child was brought here, the doctors should have taken him in and treated him. But the doctors only came till the ambulance, saw the child and left. They did not even talk to us, they spoke amongst themselves in English and Hindi and went inside while the patient was lying in the ambulance,” the ambulance driver said.

Dr Shashidhar H N, Resident Medical Officer at NIMHANS while speaking to DH acknowledged that there was a delay of 10 minutes before running the tests. “The delay was because we were trying to make the parents understand that we cannot do anything as the baby was very critical,” he told DH.

Reacting to the incident, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said the arrangements were "not proper" at the NIMHANS. "It is too crowded. The authorities are ensuring quality treatment despite the pressure. We have to bring down their pressure. I will gather more information about the death of the kid," he said.