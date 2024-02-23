To avoid going home, Bengaluru student on flight claims he is a 'terrorist'

A young engineering student found himself in hot waters at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport after he claimed to be a terrorist to avoid the trip back home to Lucknow. On February 17, 21-year-old Adarsh Kumar Singh attempted to deboard the flight using a bizarre technique, fearing his parents’ wrath over his poor academic performance.

Adarsh, a student at a private university in Bengaluru, had booked an Air Asia flight to Lucknow. According to reports, while Adarsh Initially planned to board the flight, he had a sudden change of heart and talked to the cabin crew. The situation escalated when the cabin crew alerted the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Adarsh was intercepted by CISF personnel at the arrival corridor and questioned about his sudden change of plans. He claimed to be a terrorist and insisted that the flight would not reach Lucknow as scheduled.