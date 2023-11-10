'Tipu Jayanti': Prohibitory orders clamped in Karnataka's historical town

The celebration of Tipu Jayanti was banned by the previous BJP government and the present Congress government has not revoked the order yet.

As a precautionary measure, the prohibitory orders are clamped from 6 am to 11 pm. The authorities have also been given strict orders not to allow procession and protests. The order has also put a ban on wearing t-shirts with objectionable photos, slogans, bursting of crackers and use of loudspeakers.

Siddaramaiah, during his first tenure decided to celebrate the birthday of the king as Tipu Jayanti on November 10, 2015. It had led to huge controversy and the state witnessed violence and protests. In 2019, the BJP government headed by former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had banned the celebrations.