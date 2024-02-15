Time to shut down Bangalore Development authority via ordinance: Chief Justice of Karnataka HC

During the recent hearings, the BDA admitted to using 15 guntas of Muddegowda’s land in 2003 and failed to provide compensation for over two decades. BDA argued that Muddegowda claims over 18 guntas of his land had been encroached upon, prompting the BDA to request a fresh survey for verification.

“After 21 years, you want to survey the land to find out (the portion of encroachment). What should a citizen do in this country? Suppose you are the owner of the land, what would you do?” the bench asked the BDA commissioner. The bench questioned why compensation had not been paid for the admitted land of 15 guntas when the dispute pertained to only three to four guntas.

The bench also suggested the BDA Commissioner to visit his office in disguise to understand what is happening within the BDA. “We request you to go to your office in disguise. See how your office is reeking, people are not allowed inside. There are hundreds of agents who claim to get work done. People are shooed away,” the Chief Justice told the Commissioner.