Three-year-old run over by SUV outside apartment in Bengaluru

In a tragic incident, a three-year-old, playing outside an apartment complex in Bengaluru’s Bellandur, was fatally run over by a car exiting the parking lot on December 9. The incident, initially unnoticed, came to light on Saturday, December 16 after the police reviewed CCTV footage.
The parents of Arbina, the child, Jog Jathar and Anita, who are a Nepalese couple, reside in a ground-floor accommodation at the Samrudhi Apartment Owners’ Court, where Jathar works as a security guard. Upon discovering their injured child outside the apartment, the parents rushed her to NIMHANS for treatment, but she was declared dead. The police, upon registering a case of unnatural death, moved the body to St John’s Hospital for postmortem.
The family initially assumed that Arbina had sustained the injuries after a fall. It was during the postmortem examination at St John's Hospital that the doctor expressed doubt about the injuries. Doctors identified signs of internal bleeding and other injuries similar to a road accident and alerted the police.
Upon cross-checking CCTV footage from an adjacent building, Bengaluru police found shocking visuals showing that an SUV leaving the apartment had run over the child while she was playing. The police identified the driver as a resident of the same apartment. Initially handled by Bellandur police, the case was transferred to the Bellandur traffic police station, who issued a notice to the car driver who is yet to arrest the driver.