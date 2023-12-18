Three-year-old run over by SUV outside apartment in Bengaluru

In a tragic incident, a three-year-old, playing outside an apartment complex in Bengaluru’s Bellandur, was fatally run over by a car exiting the parking lot on December 9. The incident, initially unnoticed, came to light on Saturday, December 16 after the police reviewed CCTV footage.

The parents of Arbina, the child, Jog Jathar and Anita, who are a Nepalese couple, reside in a ground-floor accommodation at the Samrudhi Apartment Owners’ Court, where Jathar works as a security guard. Upon discovering their injured child outside the apartment, the parents rushed her to NIMHANS for treatment, but she was declared dead. The police, upon registering a case of unnatural death, moved the body to St John’s Hospital for postmortem.