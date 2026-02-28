Three killed in hit-and-run accident in Karnataka's Raichur

Three youths were killed in a hit-and-run accident in Raichur district of Karnataka, police said on Saturday, February 27.

The deceased have been identified as 24-year-old Mohammad Ali, 19-year-old Noor Mohammad, and 26-year-old M. Fayaz, all residents of Sukhani Colony in Raichur city.

The accident occurred when their motorcycle was hit by a truck while they were travelling from Basaveshwara Circle to Chandramouleshwara Circle.

The impact of the collision was so severe that all three victims succumbed to their injuries on the spot.

The truck driver did not stop after the accident and escaped. The truck was reportedly coming from Lingasaguru Road and heading towards Ganj Circle.

Police have launched a hunt for the truck driver, who fled the scene after the accident.

The Raichur City Police have registered an FIR in connection with the incident and have begun an investigation.

The bodies have been shifted to the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for post-mortem examination.

Police said they are investigating whether it was a head-on collision and if rash and negligent driving led to the accident.