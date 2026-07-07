Three arrested for chasing, assaulting family in road rage on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

Three men have been arrested for allegedly chasing and assaulting a Bengaluru family on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway after a minor collision near Srirangapatna. The incident was captured on a dashcam and has since been widely shared on social media. Police are searching for two more suspects who allegedly fled after the attack.

The incident took place at around 10.30 pm on Sunday, July 5, within the limits of Maddur Rural police station in Mandya district. According to police, Sagar Kumar, a 37-year-old assistant manager with BMRCL and a resident of Attiguppe in Bengaluru, was travelling back to the city with his wife, two children and his mother when the confrontation occurred.

Sagar's car allegedly brushed against another vehicle near the Srirangapatna toll plaza, a Maruti Suzuki Swift, causing minor scratches. An argument broke out between the occupants of the vehicles over the collision. Both sides initially settled the matter and continued their journey towards Bengaluru.

The occupants of the Maruti Suzuki Swift later stopped to inspect the damage and concluded that it was more serious than they had first believed. They then allegedly pursued Sagar's vehicle in two cars, repeatedly asking him to stop. When he continued driving, the group allegedly intercepted his car near the Ganaganuru toll plaza on the Maddur flyover and forced it to halt before launching the assault.

Dashcam footage recorded by a passing motorist shows Sagar's Maruti Suzuki Alto being stopped in the middle of the highway before several men surround the vehicle. The video captures the attackers opening the driver's door, dragging Sagar out of the car and repeatedly assaulting him while his family watched.

Police said Sagar sustained serious head injuries after he was allegedly struck with a jack rod. His wife and mother repeatedly pleaded with the attackers to stop, but the assault continued. Sagar's son, who tried to shield his father and begged the group to stop, was also allegedly attacked, with the accused twisting his arm. At one stage, Sagar's wife stepped out of the vehicle to protect him, while an occupant of another passing vehicle attempted to intervene and calm the situation.

The Maddur police said officers reached the spot after receiving information about the incident, rescued the family, shifted the injured to hospital for treatment and brought the situation under control. The police became aware of the full extent of the assault after the dashcam footage began circulating widely on social media.

Sagar lodged a complaint on July 6, following which police registered a case under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to assault, criminal intimidation and acts endangering life.

Police have arrested Santhosh, Arun Kumar and Abhinandan, all residents of AGS Layout in Bengaluru, and seized the two vehicles allegedly used in the crime. Two other suspects, identified as Venkatesh and Pratap, remain absconding, and efforts are under way to trace them.