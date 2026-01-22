Threat, abuse to woman official: Karnataka Cong recommends suspension of party leader Rajeev Gowda

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Wednesday recommended the suspension of its leader Rajeev Gowda in connection with a case of allegedly threatening and abusing a woman municipal commissioner. The incident made national news and caused severe embarrassment to the ruling party in the state.

KPCC Working President (Administration) G.C. Chandrashekhar recommended to Congress Discipline Committee Chairman K. Rahman Khan that action be taken against Rajeev Gowda. The recommendation for suspension was made as the charge of threatening and abusing the Sidlaghatta Municipal Commissioner has been found to be proved.

Rajeev Gowda had contested as the Congress candidate from Sidlaghatta in the last Assembly elections and is close to Minister for Food K.H. Muniyappa and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

The letter addressed to Rahman Khan stated: “It has been brought to notice that Rajeev Gowda, who was the 2023 Assembly candidate from the Sidlaghatta Assembly constituency, in connection with a matter relating to installation of banners related to a private programme in the Sidlaghatta City Municipal Council, allegedly made threatening remarks regarding the bills concerned and telephoned the Municipal Commissioner, abusing her personally and using obscene and objectionable language.”

“Taking note of this, a notice was issued to him on January 15, 2026, in accordance with the directions of the KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar. However, he has not responded to the KPCC notice so far.

“In this matter, the statements made by Rajeev Gowda have been widely circulated in the media, causing serious embarrassment to the party and its leadership. The KPCC President has taken serious note of the issue and has directed that the matter of suspending Rajeev Gowda, Sidlaghatta, from the party be referred to the KPCC Discipline Committee,” Chandrashekhar stated.

“In this background, you are hereby directed, as per the instructions of the KPCC President, to examine the matter in accordance with established procedures and rules and to take immediate action to suspend him from the party,” he said.

It may be recalled that the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday rapped Congress leader Rajeev Gowda in connection with a case involving threats and abuse directed at a woman municipal commissioner over the phone and questioned the government for not booking him under serious charges.

A High Court bench headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna pulled up the petitioner, Rajeev Gowda, while hearing a petition seeking quashing of the FIR registered against him in the case. Rajeev Gowda is currently absconding, and the petition was filed through his advocate.

The High Court questioned why BNS Sections 71 (serious sexual offences against women and children) and 79 (words, sounds, gestures or objects intended to insult a woman’s modesty or intrude upon her privacy) were not invoked against the accused, despite him allegedly using foul language against a woman officer.

“Does the petitioner have no respect for women? How is it possible for the petitioner to speak in this manner? Words cannot be taken back once they are spoken. A loose tongue can destroy everything,” the Bench observed.

The court further remarked that even tendering an apology would not rectify the mindset that caused the hurt. The Bench reserved the matter for orders and adjourned the case.