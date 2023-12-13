This study brought the contribution of Bengaluru waste pickers to the forefront

Bengaluru has a decentralised waste management system, which means that each ward tries to manage its own waste. One part of that system is the DWCCs where waste workers sort the dry waste they collect, recycling what they can. Right now, it is estimated that 30-40% of the waste gets recycled. Without the DWCCs it would be almost none. It helps that Bengaluru has made it mandatory to segregate at source, but even so there is mixed waste going to landfills. Waste workers are leading the mitigation; without them diligently sorting waste at the backend, more mixed waste will go to landfills. But they have yet to receive the title of climate workers.

Speaking to TNM, Nalini said, “DWCC operators and waste workers are the frontline in every way – financial risks, health risks, environmental risks.” She emphasised the need to incorporate the workers into a circular waste economy, echoing the call for a just transition during the recent UN Plastics Treaty meeting .

Adding that the focus of their study was to bring in the economic viability, climate justice, and historical contribution of waste workers to the forefront, Nalini said, “We partnered with the local government to carry out this study; it is with their help that we got access to part of the data. We hope they take the findings and measure the carbon abatement, and monetise the carbon credits from the DWCCs and pass on the monetary benefits to the workers to meet the cost of managing DWCCs. We need to move beyond only waste management and toward multiple waste economic streams. The city administration can use pollution tax, carbon credits, and extended producer responsibility to create those multiple waste economic streams.”

Shashikala TJ , an Assistant Executive Engineer with the local municipality, provided data to Hasiru Dala for their study. “We should be thinking about the long term and trying to do good work in waste management. Hasiru Dala has the technical skill for these studies and we were happy to help them. Actually all of our data is available to all citizens if they wish to check online. At BBMP, we are always looking for ways to decrease our landfill load. We all need to work together to reduce emissions and we ask citizens to continue to segregate their waste at home.”