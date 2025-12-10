‘This is our Deepavali’: Darshan’s fans rally massive support for The Devil release

Even as Kannada star Darshan Thoogudeepa remains behind bars in the Renukaswamy murder case, anticipation for his new film The Devil has swept across Karnataka.

From viral fan campaigns to a message he sent out through his wife, Vijayalakshmi, the actor’s presence continues to dominate screens and social media ahead of the film’s December 11 release.

Darshan is currently lodged in Ballari Central Prison in connection with the murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy from Chitradurga. In the midst of his legal troubles, the actor reached out to his fanbase on December 9 through a note passed on by Vijayalakshmi, thanking supporters for their relentless promotion of The Devil across the state.

“Even from a distance, I feel your presence with me every moment,” Darshan wrote, urging fans not to be shaken by “noise, rumours or negativity” surrounding him. He asked them to channel their energy toward the film and let its success “answer every question, every doubt, every voice … not with words, but with the roaring success of this film.”

Vijayalakshmi, who shared the note online, also addressed fresh allegations claiming Darshan had harassed fellow inmates, dismissing them as “baseless” after visiting the prison and speaking to officials. “Rumours about Darshan have caused me pain. The truth may remain silent for a while, but it will never bow down,” the note read.