'Their fight is our fight': Bengaluru students stand in solidarity with Delhi protesters

Hundreds of students, activists and supporters of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) gathered at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Monday, July 20, in solidarity with protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, who were lathi-charged while attempting to march towards Parliament. The Delhi protesters were demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak controversy.

The demonstration, organised by the All India Students' Association (AISA), also expressed support for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk who was forcibly detained by the police while participating in a hunger strike demanding justice for the NEET students.

Participants carried placards demanding accountability and justice, while denouncing the use of force by the Delhi Police.

Several protesters said they had been moved to join the demonstration after watching videos on social media that purportedly showed police using tear gas, water cannons and lathi charges against protesters in Delhi.

Among those present was lawyer-turned-stand-up comedian Arnab, who said he had also participated in the previous day's protest and returned after learning that authorities were likely to prevent the planned Parliament march.

"I think every concerned citizen feels that there needs to be accountability," he said. "If people in every other city turn up, then this issue cannot simply be made to go away."

Shreya, another participant, said a friend who attended the Delhi protest suffered the effects of tear gas and sustained injuries during the alleged lathi charge.

"She was affected by tear gas, suffered injuries to her ankles during the lathi charge, and then had to run. There were water cannons too," she alleged.

Criticising what she described as political apathy, Shreya said, "When grave injustice happens and you stay apolitical, you are by default choosing the side of the oppressor. In a democratic country, what else do the people have but protest?"

Development education practitioner Dr Niranjan Raja said the protest was about more than seeking the resignation of the Union Education Minister.

"It is not just about the resignation of the education minister. It is about preventing the education system from rotting," he said, adding that Wangchuk's campaign had highlighted the need for systemic reforms.

Commenting on the developments in Delhi, Niranjan alleged that the police response violated constitutional rights.

"The Constitution guarantees the freedoms of expression and association. Gandhi taught us the importance of non-violent protest, but the government responded with lathi charges and tear gas. This is undemocratic and fascist behaviour by the Central government," he alleged.

The protest continued into the evening, with participants raising slogans and reiterating their demands for accountability over the handling of the Delhi protests, greater transparency regarding Wangchuk's health, and systemic reforms in the country's education system.

This story was written by a student intern at The News Minute.