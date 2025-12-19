The ordeal of a Bengaluru couple on a December night that ended in a death

A 34-year-old mechanic, Venkataramanan, died in Bengaluru’s Banashankari in the early hours of December 13 after suffering a heart attack and failing to receive timely medical care. His family alleged that two private hospitals refused to admit him, and did not provide emergency treatment or an ambulance.

With no help forthcoming, Venkataramanan and his wife Roopa K rode a two-wheeler to a third hospital but met with an accident on the way. Venkataramanan then lay injured on the road for several minutes without assistance from passersby.

Venkataramanan, a resident of Balaji Nagar in Ittamadu, Banashankari III Stage, developed severe chest pain at his home around 3.30 am. His wife, Roopa K, immediately took him on their scooter to a nearby private hospital in Kathriguppe. According to Roopa, they were told that no doctor was available and were asked to go elsewhere.

The couple then went to another private hospital close by, where an electrocardiogram showed that Venkataramanan had suffered a heart attack. Roopa has alleged that the hospital did not initiate emergency treatment and did not arrange an ambulance, but instead advised them to take him to Jayadeva Hospital for specialised care. With no ambulance support and fearing that any delay could prove fatal, the couple left on the scooter once again.

Around 4.21 am, barely a few hundred metres from their house, Venkataramanan’s condition worsened. He experienced severe chest pain again, lost balance, and fell onto the road. Roopa, who was also injured in the fall, got up and rushed to him as he struggled to breathe.

She then attempted to stop passing vehicles to seek help. CCTV footage from the area shows her waving at two-wheelers and cars, pleading with folded hands, and repeatedly returning to check on her husband as vehicles passed without stopping. “I begged people to stop and help me take my husband to the hospital,” she told media persons. “But most of them just went past without stopping.”

A pedestrian eventually stopped and remained with them, while Roopa continued seeking help. Venkataramanan’s sister later arrived at the spot and also attempted to stop vehicles. After several minutes, a car driver finally stopped. By then, Venkataramanan had lost consciousness. His sister attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation before they rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Venkataramanan worked as a mechanic at a garage. He was married in January 2020 and is survived by his wife, a five-year-old son and an 18-month-old daughter. He was also the last surviving child of his mother, who had lost her other five children earlier.

Roopa has sought action against the private hospital that failed to provide emergency care or arrange an ambulance. She also said that her husband may have been neglected because of the family’s financial condition. Speaking about the night’s events, she said, “If someone helped us immediately, my husband might have survived.” Recalling his efforts to reach the hospital despite his condition, she added, “He wanted to live. That is why he tried to ride to the hospital despite his pain.”

She also expressed anguish over the response of the public. “It was shocking how inhumane people were at that moment. Helping someone in distress can save a life. I request everyone please stop and help. No one should go through what we did,” Roopa said.

After his death, the family chose to donate Venkataramanan’s eyes.

Speaking to News18, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said the health department had been instructed to examine the sequence of events leading up to Venkataramanan’s death. “In this case, if there has been any negligence, then action will definitely be taken. But let us get all the facts,” he told News18.

He added that officials have been asked to collect complete details and consider any complaint made by the family. “I have told our people to gather all the details, and if any complaint has been made by the family, then based on that as well, we will take further action,” he said. Referring to existing legal provisions, he said, “We have, under our medical laws, the KPM Act, which states that in any emergency, people should not be turned away from a hospital. They must be given treatment. That provision exists.”

Stating that responsibility can only be fixed after a full examination, the minister said, “One also needs to look at which hospital they went to, which doctors they had, and what specialities were available.” He added, “I have told our officers and department officials to look into this and find out exactly what happened.” If lapses are established, he said, “there are certain laws in place under which we can examine whether they are liable for action.”