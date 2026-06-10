The day Bengaluru's canopy fell and decades of neglect came crashing down

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Every year, as May draws to a close, a familiar script unfolds in Bengaluru. The suffocating summer heat breaks with the dramatic arrival of pre-monsoon showers. Dark clouds consume the skyline, the temperature drops, and the city catches its breath. For a fleeting moment, Bengalureans are reminded of why they love this place: the crisp air, the smell of wet earth, and the magnificent green canopies forming natural cathedrals over its historic avenues.

On May 26, that romance curdled.

Gusts of 30-40 kmph tore through the city and turned roads into rivers. The India Meteorological Department recorded 17.8 mm of rainfall at the city observatory by 8.30 pm—not catastrophic by any measure, yet more than enough. By the time the storm cleared, over fifty trees had been uprooted across Old Madras Road, HBR Layout, Sanjaynagar, Geddalahalli, and Ashwathnagar.

The Purple Line metro was suspended between Garudacharpalya and Whitefield for over half an hour after a tree came down between ITPL and Sathya Sai Hospital. The KR Circle underpass drowned completely, barricades went up, and vehicles sat stranded in peak-hour traffic while the city's emergency teams scrambled.

To anyone watching from the outside, this looks like an unavoidable natural disaster. To those who walk these streets, it is something far more specific: a man-made crisis wearing the mask of an act of God.

Walk down any avenue in Bengaluru and look closely at the base of a gulmohar, raintree, or mahua. You will find them choked. In the name of modernisation and pedestrianisation, the BBMP and utility agencies have paved, concretised, and tarred right up to the bark of these giants. Trees need a generous perimeter of raw earth to breathe, absorb water, and anchor themselves. By sealing the ground around them, we have quietly starved their roots for years.

Then the digging starts. Random, unplanned excavation for fibre-optic cables, water pipes, and gas lines severs the lateral root systems that keep a heavy canopy balanced and upright. The tree doesn't fall over when the cable goes in. It falls over eighteen months later, on a Tuesday evening, when the wind picks up and there is nothing left holding it down.

The drainage crisis amplifies everything. Bengaluru's natural stormwater channels, the rajakaluves, have been systematically encroached upon, paved over, or filled with debris across decades of unplanned growth. Researchers at IISc's Energy and Wetlands Research Group have documented this in exhaustive detail: between 1973 and 2013, the city's built-up area expanded by 925%, while its water bodies and green cover shrank by 79% and 78%, respectively.

The encroachment of rajakaluves is explicitly identified as a primary cause of the collapse of Bengaluru's natural drainage network. When rain falls, it has nowhere to go. It pools around the bases of roadside trees, turns the soil into soft, unstable mush, and waits for the next gust of wind to do what the concrete and the cables have been preparing for.

The civic response to this structural crisis has been almost entirely reactive, and by now, predictably so. After every major storm, the Greater Bengaluru Authority fields calls from across the city and dispatches whatever teams are available. Trees that are too large to be cleared in a day sit on footpaths for 48 or 72 hours while residents step around them.

The work that would actually make a difference, systematic pre-monsoon canopy audits, scientific pruning to reduce wind resistance, and root zone assessments along high-traffic corridors do not happen. What passes for tree management is often a contractor with a chainsaw, called in when branches have grown into electricity wires.

This is not merely a resource problem. It is a failure of how the city conceptualises its trees. They are treated as static furniture: tolerated when they provide shade, hacked at when they inconvenience something, and mourned in newspaper columns when they fall. The idea of a tree as a dynamic, living system that requires expert, ongoing care has never entered mainstream urban governance here.

Bengaluru's relationship with its trees has always been emotional, and genuinely so. This is a city where citizens have chained themselves to trunks to stop flyovers, where residential lanes are known by the shade they provide, and where the "Garden City" identity is guarded with real feeling. The heritage trees of Malleshwaram, Jayanagar, and Vyalikaval are not just urban infrastructure. They are living memory.

But here is the painful irony: these older, historically forested neighbourhoods are now suffering the highest rates of tree falls. Their giants are the most heavily choked by decades of paving, their roots the most severed, their soil the most compacted. The very trees that define Bengaluru's identity are the most structurally compromised, because they have been standing the longest, and we have been undermining them the longest.

If nothing changes, the future writes itself. Fearful of falling limbs and damaged cars, residents will stop demanding more trees and start demanding their removal. The city will trade its canopy for bare, hot asphalt and tell itself it had no choice.

We do not have to make that trade. But escaping it requires moving from crisis management to ecological governance, and doing so with some urgency.

Start with the ground itself. Every urban tree in Bengaluru needs a minimum unpaved zone around its base: actual soil that breathes and drains, not decorative gravel laid over a concrete sub-layer. This is not an engineering challenge. It is a policy decision that could be taken tomorrow and implemented gradually on every road resurfacing project the city undertakes.

Second, a systematic pre-monsoon audit of trees along high-traffic corridors, not to mark them for removal, but to identify compromised root zones and commission calibrated canopy reductions before the storm season begins.

Third, Bengaluru needs a permanent cadre of urban arborists: not contractors, but trained specialists who understand root architecture, weight distribution, and canopy management and who treat trees as long-term civic assets rather than seasonal hazards.

The tree that fell on the metro tracks on that Tuesday had probably been quietly dying for years: roots severed by a cable trench, soil sealed by repaving, canopy unmanaged, drainage overwhelmed. Nobody noticed, or nobody with authority to act was looking. That is the real story of what happened in Bengaluru this week. Not a storm. A slow, accumulated abandonment, made visible in a single evening.

Ablaz Mohammed Schemnad is a policy researcher and science communicator based in Bangalore. Views expressed here are the author’s own.