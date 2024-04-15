Tennis star Rohan Bopanna joins Tejasvi Surya in campaign for PM Modi

Indian Tennis star Rohan Bopanna along with BJP MP Tejasvi Surya took part in the 'Run 4 Namo' campaign organised by the Jayanagar Jaguars team in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The run was organised in Bengaluru south on April 14. Jayanagar Jaguars is a fitness and sport training centre based in Bengaluru.

The BJP MP urged voters of Bengaluru South to cast their votes in large numbers rather than considering April 26 as a holiday and going on a trip. “In 2019, the voter turnout in Bangalore South was only 53 percent. As Bengaluru is going to vote on Friday, April 26, citizens of Bengaluru, especially those living in low-voting apartments and IT-BT employees who have weekends off, should not consider April 26, Friday as a holiday or the start of the weekend. April 26 is the day to elect the country's leader for the next 5 years and citizens of Bengaluru South should vote in large numbers to bless Narendra Modi with a historic third term,” he said.