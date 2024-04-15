Tennis star Rohan Bopanna joins Tejasvi Surya in campaign for PM Modi

Indian Tennis star Rohan Bopanna along with BJP MP Tejasvi Surya took part in the 'Run 4 Namo' campaign organised by the Jayanagar Jaguars team in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The run was organised in Bengaluru south on April 14. Jayanagar Jaguars is a fitness and sport training centre based in Bengaluru.
The BJP MP urged voters of Bengaluru South to cast their votes in large numbers rather than considering April 26 as a holiday and going on a trip. “In 2019, the voter turnout in Bangalore South was only 53 percent. As Bengaluru is going to vote on Friday, April 26, citizens of Bengaluru, especially those living in low-voting apartments and IT-BT employees who have weekends off, should not consider April 26, Friday as a holiday or the start of the weekend. April 26 is the day to elect the country's leader for the next 5 years and citizens of Bengaluru South should vote in large numbers to bless Narendra Modi with a historic third term,” he said.
Speaking on the importance of fitness, Rohan said, “It’s very nice to see you all here this morning. The biggest and most important aspect about fitness is to make sure you have good recovery after you exercise or work out…when you change your limitations to opportunities that is where the real change happens so just by showing up you guys are doing so wonderful. Wishing you all the very best, I’m very happy to be here and support this run.”
The run started from RV Teachers’ College and passed through landmarks like Maiyas Hotel Junction, Yediyur Lake, ending at Lal Bagh West Gate. Hundreds of BJP supporters took part in the run including cricketer Sahana Pawar.