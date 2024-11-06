Teen forced to work as nanny for techie couple in Bengaluru, killed over ‘mistakes’

On any normal day, a teenager eating chocolates would be considered a non-event. But not for 15-year-old Sumina, an orphan from Odisha, who the police say, paid for her ‘aberrance’ with her life itself. When she was brought to Bengaluru by a techie couple in June 2024, it was to take care of their toddler son, despite being a child herself. Merely four months later, on September 27, her employer brutally assaulted her and left her to die in their home. The world would learn of her murder only three days later, when her body was found discarded under a bridge in Salem in neighbouring Tamil Nadu. The employers – Odisha-native Abinesh Sagu (41) and Ashwini V Patil (37) – took Sumina to Bengaluru from an orphanage in Odisha that was run by Abinesh’s father, Karthi Chandra Sagu. They made her their four-year-old son’s full-time caretaker at their house in Bhoganhalli.Sumina’s employment was in outright violation of the Juvenile Justice Act (JJ Act) and the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Rules. Not only was she subjected to cruel mistreatment and exploitation as a “child employee”, but her rights as an “adolescent” worker were also denied to her. The orphanage too violated law by sending her away for domestic work. .According to Salem Sankari Police Inspector Ramesh, “A month into her stay at Bengaluru, Sumina is said to have eaten food that was kept for the toddler, like chocolates and biscuits. She had also allegedly broken some glassware while taking it out of the refrigerator, all of which is said to have infuriated the couple.” Ashwini told the police that around 8.30 am on September 27, Sumina was asked to heat water for her son. As per her allegations, Sumina poured the hot water on the toddler’s legs. “Enraged, Ashwini brutally hit the 15-year-old with a rolling pin. The girl sustained severe injuries to her head, waist, and back,” Inspector Ramesh told TNM. After the cold-blooded assault, Ashwini put her son in another room and went on to attend an online meeting, effectively leaving Sumina to die. One-and-a-half hours later, when Ashwini went into the kitchen after the meeting, she was unconscious.At 11.45 am, Ashwini called her husband Abinesh and asked him to come home. By the time Abinesh arrived, Sumina had succumbed to her injuries. The couple told the police that they tried to revive her through CPR but that it didn’t work, after which they made an elaborate plan to dispose of the body and escape to Odisha. The devious plan to bury the murderIn a matter of hours, at 1.30 pm, Abinesh allegedly bought a brand new trolley bag. Upon bringing it home, the couple disrobed the body, wrapped it in plastic and bedsheets, and placed it inside the suitcase. At 4 pm, they loaded the suitcase in their car and drove towards Tamil Nadu on National Highway 544.In the wee hours of September 28, the couple hurled the suitcase from a bridge near Salem’s Vaikuntam toll gate. Afterwards, they drove to Goa and spent a few days there before returning to Bengaluru.On September 30, a local resident informed the concerned Village Officer of foul smell emanating from an abandoned suitcase. The Sankari police were alerted and a first information report (FIR) was registered on the same day. The police began by checking CCTV footage in the toll booths between September 26 and 30 to narrow down on the suspects. But while this was underway, on October 5, Abinesh and Ashwini had sold their car and escaped to Odisha.Inspector Ramesh said, “Based on the CCTV footage, we shortlisted 20 cars that didn’t travel beyond the Vaikuntam toll. Eventually, we narrowed down on the Mahindra SUV 300 with Karnataka registration. When we tried to contact the owners, their phones were switched off.”A team of Tamil Nadu police then visited the car’s registered address in Bengaluru, only to find that the couple had vacated their house on October 5 and also sold off the car. Upon enquiring with the neighbours whether the couple had a teenage daughter, the police learned that a girl fitting the description had been employed at their home.“The only identification we had of the minor from her autopsy report was that she had six fingers on one hand. The neighbours confirmed that the girl employed by the couple had six fingers,” the police said.A special team then nabbed the couple in Odisha. They were remanded to judicial custody on October 29.The series of broken lawsThe Sankari police have booked Abinesh and Ashwini under Sections 103(1) (charges for murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Sections for employing the minor at their home by denying her the right to education are yet to be added to the FIR, said Inspector Ramesh.“The couple should also be booked under Sections 75 (cruelty to child) and 79 (exploiting a child employee) of the Juvenile Justice Act,” said Natharsha Malim H, the Tamil Nadu state coordinator of the Association for Voluntary Action (AVA). He explained why invoking the JJ Act is crucial to ensuring adequate punishment to the couple. “Section 1(4) of the JJ Act says that the Act will apply to all matters concerning children in need of care and protection.” The Act’s definition of ‘child’ includes any person under the age of 18. On the contrary, the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act considers only those under the age of 14 as children and categorises those above the age of 14 and under the age of 18 as adolescents. The Child Labour Act’s provisions allow adolescents to be employed in non-hazardous environments, provided that Rules pertaining to such employment are followed. The Rules prescribe that an adolescent can work only six days a week and cannot be employed before 8 am and after 7 pm. Their working hours should not exceed six hours a day, with an hour’s break after three hours of work. “None of these rules can be effectively implemented in domestic work, which means that [Sumina] was vulnerable to exploitation. The minor could have been made to meet the toddler’s needs at any time of the day. The accused should be booked for violating these Rules as well,” Natharsha Malim remarked. The violations of law, however, did not begin at the couple’s Bengaluru home. Abinesh’s father Karthi Chandra Sagu, who runs the orphanage in Odisha that Sumina used to stay in, is also complicit in the crime. According to Natharsha Malim, an orphaned child under the age of 18 cannot be handed over to anyone without following the due process for adoption. Even if the child is to be moved to another care centre, the respective Child Welfare Committee (CWC) must permit it. He further said, “The police should find out if the orphanage is registered under the Juvenile Justice Act. If not, it is undoubtedly illegal.” When TNM asked Sankari police if the orphanage has been subjected to scrutiny and if due process was followed while sending Sumina to Bengaluru, they said that the matter is under investigation. The inspector said, "We are waiting for documents related to the orphanage to reach us. Once we go through it, legal action is likely to follow against Karthi Chandra."