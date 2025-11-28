Techie dies after ambulance stuck under underpass in Bengaluru’s Yelahanka

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A 33-year-old software engineer succumbed to injuries late on Wednesday night, November 27, after the ambulance carrying him got stuck under a low-height underpass near Judicial Layout in Yelahanka, delaying his access to medical care during the critical golden hour.

The victim, identified as Anand GR, was injured when the motorcycle he was riding skidded off the road around 10.20 pm near Judicial Layout. According to reports, Anand, a resident of Varthur and an employee at a firm in Manyata Tech Park, lost control of his bike and rammed into a roadside ring main unit (RMU) box installed by Bescom. Anand suffered severe head injuries and fell unconscious.

His pillion rider, Jeevan, and passersby immediately alerted emergency services and Anand was shifted to an ambulance. However, the upper portion of the ambulance got stuck under the magic box in Judicial Layout. After attempts to free the vehicle for nearly 10 minutes, Jeevan stopped a passing car and rushed Anand to Yelahanka government hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Anand, originally from Chintamani in Chikkaballapura district and residing in Attur Layout, had married two years ago and had recently become a father.

The Yelahanka traffic police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances leading to the accident and the delay in medical treatment.