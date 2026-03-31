Techie couple from Telangana dies by suicide in Bengaluru

A couple from Telangana who lived in an apartment in Bengaluru’s Kothanur died by suicide on Monday, March 30.

The man Bhanu Chander Reddy Kunta (31) died by suicide at their apartment Bharatiya City. His partner Shaziya Siraj found his body and she too then died by suicide.

When Shaziya returned home from a visit to Hyderabad to meet her family, she found the door to a room locked and sought the help of security personnel and neighbours to get the door opened. Bhanu Chander was found dead, and Shaziya ended her life a few minutes later.

Shazia hailed from Hyderabad while Bhanu Reddy was from Siddipet in Telangana. Married for nine years, they moved to Bengaluru last August and were both IT professionals.

According to the police , Bhanu Reddy had left behind a suicide note in which he said that he was suffering from depression and that no one should be held responsible for his death. He also said in the note that he had had little contact with his family after his inter-faith marriage.

Kothanur police have registered two separate cases of unnatural death and are investigating.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.