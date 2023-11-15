TCS office in Bengaluru receives hoax bomb threat from former employee

Panic gripped the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) campus in Bengaluru’s Electronic City on Tuesday, November 14 after they received a false bomb threat call. A police probe into the matter revealed that an ex-employee allegedly made the call out of resentment towards the company. The police are on the lookout for the employee.

According to reports , employees were working inside the office when the B block of the office campus received the call. All of them were immediately rushed out of the campus premises and police were informed. The Parappana Agrahara police arrived at the spot along with a bomb disposal squad and a dog squad, who started searching for any explosives inside the campus. However, nothing was found inside the campus and the police started investigating the matter. The investigations pointed towards a former employee of the company. She is from Hubli district of Karnataka and had made the call out of anger.