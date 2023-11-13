SUV rams into 3 motorbikes in Bengaluru, injures four people

Four people were injured in a hit-and-run accident near Hulimavu in Bengaluru on Sunday, November 12. The incident took place around 4 pm, when a speeding SUV collided with three motorbikes near a speed breaker. The dashboard camera footage from another vehicle captured the incident, showing the SUV driver fleeing the scene after the collision. The Bengaluru police have initiated a case in connection with the hit-and-run, and are pursuing leads to identify and apprehend the responsible driver.



In the video, the slow-moving traffic on the road is seen disrupted as the SUV accelerates and crashes into two motorbikes. The car does not stop but continues to run over the bikes, causing injuries to four individuals. One man is thrown several feet in the air before landing between two cars. The second motorcyclist and pillion rider are then hit by the escaping car. The SUV then hits a third motorbike, and its rider falls onto the footpath.