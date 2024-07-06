Surging dengue cases in Karnataka BJP urges Cong govt to declare medical emergency

The BJP in Karnataka has demanded that the Congress government declare a medical emergency over the rising dengue cases in the state.

Addressing a joint press conference at the BJP headquarters in Bengaluru, BJP MP C.N. Manjunath demanded that along with declaring a medical emergency, the state government should also form a task force and take the opinion of experts in handling the situation.

"Dengue is detected more among children and it is increasing every day. Six to seven deaths have been reported so far and more than 7,000 active dengue cases are reported in the state.

Every day 600 to 700 dengue cases are reported in the state." "More cases are reported in Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru and Hassan. A doctor has succumbed to dengue fever," Manjunath said.

"Once complications start in dengue, death is 99 per cent as there is no treatment. Controlling dengue is nothing but controlling mosquitoes. The medicines would be administered for fever and blood pressure," he added.

"Along with dengue, mosquitoes will also infect people with Zika virus and Chikungunya. Dengue should be declared as an endemic as it has affected people all over the state. The war-footing approach, like how things moved during Covid-19, is needed to tackle the spread of dengue, hence there is a need to declare a medical emergency," the BJP MP said.

Manjunath also added that the growth of mosquitoes is not coming under control as the construction of flyovers, underpasses and bridges have not been completed on time.

"The land is dug and water is filled and it is becoming a breeding ground for Aedes aegypti mosquitoes known as primary transmitters of dengue fever."

State BJP Spokesperson C.N. Ashwath Narayan said: "Dengue is spread in all districts. It is a seasonal disease and the Congress government has failed to take precautions. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao is busy touring the state and engaged with party-related activities."

The Union government had issued a circular on precautions to be taken by the states after dengue cases were reported from Maharashtra, he added.

"Minister Gundu Rao is not at all focused on the rising number of cases of dengue fever in the state. The private hospitals and laboratories are charging exorbitant rates for blood tests from Rs 1,000 to 1,500, violating all guidelines by the government in this regard," he said while criticising the Karnataka government.