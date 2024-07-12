Supreme Court stays Karnataka HC order on Power TV, calls it political vendetta

The Supreme Court has stayed the Karnataka High Court order that restrained Kannada news channel 'Power TV' from broadcasting. The top court termed the case against the channel as a "sheer political vendetta" aimed at preventing it from airing allegations of sexual assault involving JD(S) leaders Prajwal Revanna and Suraj Revanna.

The stay order will remain in effect until Monday, when the court will continue hearing the matter.

The Karnataka High Court had ordered the channel to completely stop broadcasting until the next date of hearing in response to two separate petitions filed by IPS officer BR Ravikanthe Gowda, former Karnataka Legislative Council member from JD(S) HM Ramesh Gowda and his wife A Ramya Ramesh. They argued that they were “victims” of reports aired by Power TV.

The High Court observed that the channel was operating without a valid license and several notices were issued against it for violations.

The Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, observed that the High Court's decision seemed to be an attempt to silence the channel and protect the accused politicians. "The more we hear you, the more we are convinced that it is political vendetta, let me be very honest. That is why we are inclined to protect the freedom of speech and expression. He (petitioner) wanted to broadcast some allegations regarding the sex scandal in the state. The idea was to completely blank out his voice, this court is duty-bound to allow him...this is sheer political vendetta and nothing else. Therefore this court will be failing in its duty if we don't do that (protect the rights)," said a report in the Live Law quoting CJI Chandrachud.

Kannada news channel Power TV had done extensive coverage on the sexual assault allegations against Prajwal Revanna and his brother Suraj Revanna. Power TV was the first to interview the survivors who alleged that they were raped by Prajwal Revanna. Following this interview, the survivors filed a complaint against the former MP on April 28.

The channel, represented by senior advocates Ranjit Kumar and Sunil Fernandes, argued that the High Court's order could not be based solely on show-cause notices issued by the Union government. The Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta, represented the Union in the case.