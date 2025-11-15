Sugarcane farmers end stir: Factories agree to pay Rs 3,300 per tonne

The indefinite protest by sugarcane farmers in Mudhol in Bagalkote district of Karnataka was called off on Friday, November 14, after sugar factory owners agreed to pay Rs 3,300 per tonne of cane regardless of the recovery rate, meeting a key demand of the agitating farmers.

The breakthrough came during a meeting chaired by Bagalkote District in-charge Minister RB Thimmapur, where factory owners agreed to clear all pending dues and implement the revised payment structure. They also assured that payments at the new rate would be made within 14 days of the cane supply. Following the agreement, factories resumed crushing operations on Friday.

Farmers were demanding a higher price for sugarcane, arguing that the rate fixed by the Union government – Rs 3,550 per tonne for the 2025–26 season at a 10.25% sugar recovery rate – did not reflect their rising input costs. After deducting harvesting and transport (H&T) expenses of about Rs 800-900 per tonne, farmers said they were effectively left with Rs 2,600-3,000 per tonne, which they say is unviable.

They wanted a net payment of Rs 3,500 per tonne (after H&T deductions) as the minimum required to sustain cultivation, accusing mills of delaying dues or underpaying despite directives from local authorities.