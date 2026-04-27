Stronger the drink, steeper the tax: Karnataka’s proposed liquor excise regime

In a structural overhaul of its excise regime, Karnataka is planning to adopt the Alcohol-in-Beverage' (AIB) taxation model, becoming the first state in India to tax liquor on the basis of pure alcohol content.

This move marks a shift toward linking taxation with public health impact. A state appointed committee has pegged that annual social cost of alcohol-related harm costs Karnataka nearly Rs 51,000 crore each year. The new system will s tandardise taxation at Rs 2000 per liter of pure alcohol by 2028-2029. This will increase levies on cheap, high strength spirits that make up a massive 84.2% of all sales.

Karnataka’s current excise framework creates a misalignment by under-taxing high-strength, low-cost alcohol, which causes the most harm, while over-taxing premium products.

The move marks a shift toward aligning taxation with public health impact rather than purely revenue considerations. A state-appointed committee has estimated that alcohol-related harm imposes an annual social cost of nearly Rs 51,000 crore, about 2% of the state’s Gross State Domestic Product. Under the new system, taxation will be standardised and gradually increased to Rs 2,000 per litre of pure alcohol by 2028–29, significantly raising levies on cheap, high-strength spirits that dominate the market.

The existing excise structure has been flagged as skewed, as it under-taxes high-strength, low-cost alcohol, the “largest-volume, highest-harm segment”—while placing a relatively higher burden on premium products.

To address this imbalance, the government will consolidate 16 pricing categories into eight simplified slabs, focusing on the lower end of the market where consumption is both concentrated and most harmful. The reform is expected to push up prices of stronger, cheaper liquor over the next three to five years, nudging consumers toward lower-strength beverages.

The committee has also recommended setting up a dedicated Social Cost Mitigation Fund, earmarked for public health, road safety, and programmes addressing domestic violence. The report highlights a strong link between alcohol consumption and social harm, noting that women in drinking households report physical or sexual violence at at a rate of 73.4%, while drunk driving contributed to over 4,200 deaths nationwide in 2022.

The AIB model is designed to align excise duty with the estimated social cost of alcohol, which is pegged at Rs 1,270 per litre in 2024–25 and projected to rise to Rs 2,000 by 2028–29. In contrast, current excise on Indian Made Liquor, the highest-strength and highest-volume segment, ranges between Rs 600 and Rs 800 per litre of pure alcohol, well below its social cost.

Economic data cited in the report shows that alcohol taxation contributes 1.4% to Karnataka’s GSDP, 11.1% of total tax revenue, and over 20% of the state’s own tax revenue. About 11% of the state’s population consumes alcohol, below the national average of 14.6%. Karnataka accounts for roughly 17% of India’s IMFL sales.

A multi-state analysis cited in the report suggests that a 1% increase in alcohol taxes reduces consumption by 0.14% and encourages a shift toward lower-strength beverages. The government has proposed tax increases in the range of 11% to 20%, balancing reduced demand with rising incomes.

Alongside the tax overhaul, the government is pursuing major industry reforms. Manufacturers will be allowed to fix their own retail prices for the first time, ending decades of state-controlled pricing. The removal of mandatory “malt and sugar content” disclosures on beer labels led to criticism by health advocates but has been welcomed by brewers.

To tighten enforcement and curb illicit trade, Karnataka will introduce blockchain-based consignment tracking, geo-fenced electronic locks and bottle-level QR codes enabling real-time verification across the distribution chain. The excise department will also automate licensing and label approvals through online self-declaration systems.

Industry transformation and market deregulation