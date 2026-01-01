Street vendor booked for alleged assault, extortion on Bengaluru’s Brigade Road

A dispute over the price of a cigarette reportedly turned violent in Bengaluru’s central business district on New Year’s eve early on Sunday, December 28, leaving a 22-year-old man injured and claiming he was assaulted and extorted by a street vendor and his associates.

The incident occurred around 1 am near St Patrick’s Church at the Markham Road junction on Brigade Road. The complainant, Mahammed Masood K, a resident of Doctor Layout in Naganathapura on Hosa Road, told police that he had purchased a cigarette from a street vendor operating from a two-wheeler in the area.

According to the complaint, the vendor demanded Rs 35 for a single cigarette, which Masood objected to, leading to an argument. The vendor, identified as Kishore Kumar, allegedly abused and assaulted Masood during the altercation.

Masood further alleged that the vendor accused him of damaging a tea flask and, along with accomplices, forced him to pay for the damage. When he said he did not have cash, they allegedly made him transfer Rs 900 through an online payment. Despite this, the vendor reportedly continued to demand more money.

When Masood attempted to stop the vendor by holding on to his two-wheeler, he was allegedly dragged for a few metres, sustaining injuries to his legs, arms, stomach, lower back and face. He later sought treatment at a nearby hospital, Times of India reported.

Ashok Nagar police station has booked the vendor for voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace.