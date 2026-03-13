Street food vendors in Bengaluru hit by LPG shortage, many shut shop

The shortage of commercial LPG cylinders due to the US-Israel war on Iran has hit Bengaluru’s street vendors hard. Many of them have shut shop and are staring at an indefinite loss of income amid a lack of clarity on when supplies will resume.

Restaurants in Bengaluru and other cities began declaring a shortage of commercial use LPG on March 9, eight days after the US and Israel launched an attack on Iran on February 28. Since then, the situation has only worsened for commercial LPG users, with some eateries and restaurants shaving off fuel-intensive dishes or drastically reducing the dishes on the menu.

Among the worst affected however are street vendors, many of whom have been forced to shut shop as 19kg commercial LPG cylinders are simply not available.

Uday Poojari, who has been running a food cart at the food street in Bengaluru’s Vijayanagar for 33 years, says the street is practically empty.

“There used to be around 40 vendors here, but everyone has been at home for the past five days now. Commercial LPG cylinders are not available,” Uday says.

Five days ago, Uday too had to close down his cart which served hot idlis, chitranna, poori and pulav to customers every day between 2.30pm and 10.30pm. He would do the grinding and cooking at home, and heat the food before serving it.

“I have to pay rent, pay my children’s education fees, and repay loans. I thought of cooking the food at home and taking it to the food street but that food is supposed to be served hot. It just won’t work that way,” Uday said.

It isn’t just Uday’s family that has been affected by the current crisis. He employs six men who are out of work now.

Hailing from Hassan district, Rudresh Gowda made Bengaluru his home 25 years ago. His day would start at around 8 am, when he would arrange vegetables and other supplies that are needed to cook gobi manchurian, fried rice and noodles between 2pm and 11pm in his cart on food street. He had to shut down a week ago when cylinder supply ran out—his requirement is just one cylinder a day.

“People trust us and come to us from far off because the food we serve is cheap. Where will they go? I watch the news everyday. Please help if you can. There is no plan (for livelihood) other than this. I don’t know what else to do,” he said.

Where the supply of LPG cylinders has not forced closure of eateries, prices have gone up.

Syed Zameer, a street vendor selling under garments in Shivajinagar, said that many eateries in the area had increased prices. A meal of biryani and a bottle of water that previously cost Rs 90 and Rs 10 respectively, now cost Rs 30 more.

“This happened three days ago. Now I’ll have to find a place that I can afford. People with money can afford the higher rates, but those who don’t have to think about where they’re going to get their meals from.”

The issue of fuel and LPG shortage has been raised in the Karnataka legislature and the Parliament.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa has said that the supply of commercial LPG cylinders will resume in a week. He said that Iran had permitted two ships carrying LPG to cross the Strait of Hormuz and arrive at Mumbai.

Muniyappa said that Karnataka had adequate stock that would last about 10 days and there would be no difficulty in supplying LPG for domestic use.

Replying to a discussion on the subject in the Legislative Council on Thursday, March 12, Muniyappa said that 30% of India’s LPG supply was produced domestically, and was largely used for household consumption, while the rest was imported.

He said that he would hold a meeting with officials of oil marketing companies on March 13, to discuss the supply of commercial LPG.