Sringeri recount: Truth prevails, says Karnataka BJP chief; alleges pressure to delay result declaration

Karnataka BJP chief and MLA BY Vijayendra, on Sunday, May 3, said that “truth has ultimately prevailed” in the Sringeri Assembly constituency and described the outcome of the postal ballot recount as a victory for both the electoral system and the judiciary. He has also alleged pressure from the ruling Congress to delay the result declaration.

Speaking to reporters in Tumakuru, Vijayendra said, “It is a matter of joy. In the Sringeri Assembly constituency in Chikkamagaluru district, former legislator DN Jeevaraj had immediately questioned the verdict when he was declared defeated. The matter went to the High Court, and subsequently, a recount was conducted as per its directions. I received information at around 1.55 am that Jeevaraj has won by 56 votes.” He alleged that Congress was exerting pressure on officials to prevent the declaration of results.

“The defeated candidate and sitting MLA TD Rajegowda is attempting to seek time to approach the High Court regarding the outcome. I appeal to everyone through the media that Jeevaraj has won with the blessings of the people. He has already suffered injustice for three years. This should not continue. Congress should accept the people’s verdict and allow him to serve as their representative for the remaining two-year term,” Vijayendra said.

Vijayendra added that the victory of BJP candidate DN Jeevaraj reflects the strength of democratic institutions and restores faith in the election process. He also expressed gratitude to the voters of the Sringeri constituency for their support. He noted that the result came after sustained effort and an unwavering legal battle.

Referring to the recount of postal ballots conducted as per the High Court’s directions, he said the outcome demonstrates that constitutional methods can uphold the value of every vote. Congratulating Jeevaraj, Vijayendra said his perseverance had ensured respect for each vote cast by the electorate. “This is not just an individual victory, but a testament to the principle that truth never loses in a democracy,” he said. He added that the Sringeri recount case stands as evidence that persistence through constitutional means can ultimately secure justice and uphold democratic values.

It may be noted that the process of reverification and recounting of postal ballots in the Sringeri Assembly constituency has been completed, and a report has been submitted to the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed victory based on the figures provided by the Election Officer, though the official result is yet to be announced. In a dramatic turn of events, sitting Congress MLA TD Rajegowda also claimed victory following the recount and celebrated with his supporters near the counting centre on Saturday.

However, after the conclusion of the recounting process, the BJP launched a scathing attack on the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi over alleged “vote theft”. Speaking to reporters, Election Officer Gaurav Kumar Shetty said the process was carried out in accordance with the High Court’s directions and that no official result would be declared at this stage, as the report has been submitted to the Election Commission.

Shetty said, “The High Court had raised concerns regarding the difference in votes secured by the candidates. In the case of Jeevaraj, his postal votes have reduced by two, from 692 to 690. In the case of TD Rajegowda, his earlier total of 569 votes has come down to 314, a difference of 250 votes.”

It may be recalled that the Sringeri constituency drew significant attention during the 2023 Assembly elections, where BJP candidate DN Jeevaraj lost to Congress candidate TD Rajegowda by a narrow margin of 201 votes. After losing, BJP candidate DN Jeevaraj had filed a petition seeking a recount of postal ballots, challenging Rajegowda’s victory. Now, following the recount, Rajegowda’s postal votes have reduced by 250, prompting the BJP to claim victory.