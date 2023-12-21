Spike in Covid cases in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah to chair high-level meet

The process of genome sequencing is estimated to take 10 to 15 days, with results expected in five days. Sources also highlight that over the last 20 days, Bengaluru has reported 42 positive Covid cases, with three deaths recorded within a week. However, sources confirmed that all individuals had other critical health conditions.

Concerns among the authorities are growing due to the evolving situation, especially with the upcoming New Year and Christmas celebrations.

Karnataka Department of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said that 20 new positive cases of Covid have been reported in the last 24 hours in the state while two persons died due to the related health issues.