Southwest monsoon to reach south Karnataka by June 2: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance into parts of south Karnataka by June 2. The announcement was made on Thursday, May 30, when it also said that the southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala.

According to the IMD, from June 1, heavy rain and thundershowers with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are expected in isolated places in Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Kolar, Mysuru, and Ramanagara districts, with light to moderate rain in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Ballari, Chitradurga, Davangere, Hassan, Mandya, Shivamogga, Tumkur, and Vijayanagara.

Dharwad, Gadag, Koppal, Raichur, and Yadgir will see gusty winds (40-50 kmph), with surface winds of similar strength across north interior Karnataka and slightly weaker (30-40 kmph) in coastal and south interior regions, with dry weather elsewhere.

On June 2, similar conditions will persist, including heavy rain in Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kolar, Mandya, and Mysuru. Between June 3 to June 6, light to moderate rain and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) may be expected across Karnataka, with temperatures gradually falling by 2-3°C after 72 hours.

For Bengaluru, partly cloudy skies with light rain/thundershowers and strong surface winds may be expected till June 3, and generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain till June 4, with temperatures around 34°C and 23°C.

The IMD detailed the monsoon's progress, stating, “The southwest monsoon has advanced into the remaining parts of the southwest Arabian Sea, parts of the west-central Arabian Sea, most of the southeast Arabian Sea, the Lakshadweep area, Kerala, Mahe, parts of south Tamil Nadu, and the remaining parts of the Maldives and Comorin area. Thus, the southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala as of today, May 30, 2024.” The report added that conditions are favourable for the monsoon to advance into more areas, including the central Arabian Sea, the remaining parts of the south Arabian Sea, the Lakshadweep area, Kerala, parts of Karnataka, and additional parts of Tamil Nadu in the first couple of days of June.”