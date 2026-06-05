Southwest monsoon advances, heavy rain forecast in Kerala and Karnataka till June 11

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-20 cm) over Kerala and Karnataka and isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu till June 11.

The Southwest Monsoon set in over Kerala on Thursday, June 4, three days later than its normal onset date of June 1. The IMD said the delay falls within the standard range of variation. Several parts of Kerala have continued to receive heavy rainfall, leading to waterlogging on roads and flooding in low-lying areas.

On Friday, June 5, the IMD issued an orange alert for seven districts in Kerala — Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kasaragod. Thunderstorms accompanied by moderate to heavy rainfall and strong winds of up to 40 kmph are likely in parts of these districts, the weather agency said.

In Karnataka, yellow and orange rain alerts have been issued for several districts over the next four days as the monsoon advances northward. Atmospheric conditions are favourable for the Southwest Monsoon to progress into coastal Karnataka districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada within the next 48 hours. North interior and south interior Karnataka are also expected to receive heavy rainfall over the next few days.

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have been placed under an orange alert, with forecasts of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. According to meteorologist N Puviarasan, prevailing wind patterns and other atmospheric conditions support the monsoon's further advance into Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and parts of the Bay of Bengal over the coming days.

Telangana is also expected to receive heavy rainfall in six districts—Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar and Nagarkurnool.

In Karnataka’s Mangaluru, rough sea conditions have been reported, with high humidity and dense rain-bearing clouds building offshore. Authorities have advised residents in coastal areas to avoid locations prone to waterlogging and flooding.

This article was written by a student interning with TNM.