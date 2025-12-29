Six to seven-hour power cuts in parts of West, North Bengaluru: Full details

Parts of West and North Bengaluru will experience scheduled power cuts, on Monday, December 29, as Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) undertakes periodic maintenance and repair work.

According to KPTCL, the maintenance activities will affect multiple localities across the two zones, with power outages occurring at different times based on the area.

Several locations will face a six-hour power outage from 10 am to 4 pm. These include L&T Apartment, Jakkur Plantation, Yashoda Nagar, and Century Apartment. Other affected areas are Byatarayanapura, Amruthahalli, Sahakarnagar G Block, and Shabarinagar.

Power supply will also be disrupted in Canara Bank Layout, Thindlu Main Road, Sir MV Layout, Fortuna Centre Park, and Thindlu Village. Residents of Sapthagiri Layout, Nanjappa Circle, L&G Enclave, and Basavangudi will also be affected during this period.

Additional areas facing the six-hour outage include Gaganeshwari Layout, Gurudarshana Layout, Venkataswamappa Layout, and Dhanalakshmi Layout, along with adjoining localities.

Meanwhile, some areas will experience a longer, seven-hour power cut from 10 am to 5 pm. These include Lottegollahalli, Munihanumaiah Colony, RK Garden, and Sanjeevappa Colony. MLA Layout, Nethaji Nagar, Pipeline Road, and Mathikere will also be affected.

JP Park, Akkiyappa Garden, Mohan Kumar Nagar, and BK Nagar will remain without power during this time. Other affected areas include LIC Colony, Pampa Nagar, and Yeshwantpur 1st Main Road.

The outage will further impact HMT Layout, LCR School Road, Gokula 1st Stage, and Gurumurthy Reddy Colony. KN Extension, SBM Colony, Brindavan Nagar, and HMT Main Road will also face power disruptions.

Mathikere 2nd Main Road to 10th Main Road, VR Layout, Tank Bund Road, and MRJ Colony will be affected as well, along with surrounding areas.

KPTCL stated that the maintenance work is essential to ensure the reliability and safety of the power transmission network. Residents in the affected localities have been advised to plan their activities accordingly.