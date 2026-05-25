Six policemen suspended over gelatin sticks found during PM Modi’s Bengaluru visit

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Six policemen were suspended on Sunday in connection with the recovery of gelatin sticks on the outskirts of Bengaluru during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city on May 10.

According to officials, the suspension order was issued by the Superintendent of Police (SP), Bengaluru South, pending the outcome of an inquiry into the incident.

The gelatin sticks were reportedly found on the outskirts of Bengaluru while heightened security arrangements were in place for the Prime Minister’s visit, triggering concerns among security agencies.

Authorities have launched an investigation to ascertain how the explosive materials were found in the area despite extensive security measures. The suspended policemen will remain out of duty until the completion of the departmental inquiry.

Further details regarding the circumstances under which the gelatin sticks were discovered are yet to emerge.

It may be recalled that Karnataka Police recovered two gelatin sticks near the Art of Living Ashram in Bengaluru’s Kaggalipura-Tataguni area ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on May 10.

Police sources said the gelatin sticks were found around one-and-a-half hours before the Prime Minister’s scheduled programme in the area.

According to police, a constable deployed on duty noticed a suspicious packet lying near a compound wall situated around 20 to 25 feet away from the roadside and nearly one kilometre from the NICE Road junction.

Upon inspection, the packet was found to contain two gelatin sticks. Police immediately secured the spot, removed the gelatin sticks and initiated precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incident.

Following the recovery, Bengaluru City Police and Ramanagara Police jointly launched an investigation into the matter.

Central Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Girish said an intensive inquiry was underway to ascertain how the gelatin sticks reached the spot and who had placed them there.

“The police have done a good job. The Anti-Sabotage Team and a local police constable found the gelatin sticks. They were not found on the exact road used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They were found away from the road, beyond the footpath. The investigation will reveal further details. At present, we are trying to ascertain who threw them at that location,” DIG Girish said.

The recovery of gelatin sticks ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit triggered political reactions, with the Bharatiya Janata Party terming the incident a serious security concern.

Karnataka BJP president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra expressed concern over the development and alleged that the discovery of gelatin sticks on the route designated for the Prime Minister’s movement reflected a major lapse in security arrangements.

In a social media post, Vijayendra said the incident was an unpardonable failure on the part of the Congress-led state government, which is responsible for maintaining law and order in Karnataka.

He further alleged that law and order and public safety had deteriorated in the state, particularly in Bengaluru, under the present dispensation.