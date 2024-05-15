SIT raids several locations in Hassan to trace Prajwal Revanna video leak

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), investigating sexual abuse allegations against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, conducted multiple raids in and around Hassan district on Tuesday, May 14. The raids targeted premises associated with individuals allegedly close to former Hassan BJP MLA Preetham Gowda.

The purpose of these searches was to trace the source of leaked explicit videos allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna. According to The Hindu, the SIT raided several locations owned by Sharath, Kiran, and Punith, known to have long-standing associations with Preetham Gowda. The SIT raided Quality Bar, owned by Sharath, and Krishna Hotel, owned by family members of Kiran. Additionally, a residence on Vallabhabai Road, belonging to Punith, was also searched. Several other premises were also targeted during the operation.

The SIT had previously arrested Likhith Gowda and Chetan, alleged associates of Preetham Gowda, for attempting to destroy evidence in the case. From these individuals, the SIT recovered two pen drives and a Central Processing Unit (CPU) of a desktop computer. They were allegedly involved in the distribution of thousands of sexually explicit videos allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna via pen drives and messaging applications, particularly in the period leading up to the Lok Sabha elections.