SIT officer alleges Union minister HD Kumaraswamy, son Nikhil hindering mining probe

In his letter to the police, Chandrasekhar has alleged that Kumaraswamy held press meets in September and made “false & malicious allegations” against him, and threatened to transfer him to another state. “The accused Sh.H.D.Kumaraswamy, who is incidentally a Union Cabinet Minister, has misused his official position and is using all his MIGHT to illegally obtain documents and to scuttle the investigation in these cases,” he said.