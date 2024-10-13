SIT officer alleges Union minister HD Kumaraswamy, son Nikhil hindering mining probe

An IPS officer has alleged that Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy is hindering a probe pertaining to illegal mining cases in which he is an accused and has filed a complaint in this regard at the Sanjaynagar Police Station in Bengaluru.
IPS officer M Chandrasekhar, who is in charge of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Karnataka Lokayukta which is investigating illegal mining cases, has alleged that Kumaraswamy and his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy were trying to obstruct the ongoing investigation in a 2007 case in which the minister is an accused.
In his letter to the police, Chandrasekhar has alleged that Kumaraswamy held press meets in September and made “false & malicious allegations” against him, and threatened to transfer him to another state. “The accused Sh.H.D.Kumaraswamy, who is incidentally a Union Cabinet Minister, has misused his official position and is using all his MIGHT to illegally obtain documents and to scuttle the investigation in these cases,” he said.
The SIT is investigating Kumaraswamy for granting mining licences to Sri Venkateshwara Minerals and had sought the governor’s sanction to prosecute Kumaraswamy, who obtained bail in the August 2015 case.