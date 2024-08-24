SIT files 2144-page chargesheet against Revanna and Prajwal

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Karnataka Police has filed a chargesheet in the first of four cases of sexual assault and harassment against former Janata Dal Secular (JDS) MP Prajwal Revanna (34) and his father HD Revanna (66). The chargesheet pertains to allegations of sexual assault and harassment made by a former employee of the Revanna family.

“A comprehensive, 2,144-page chargesheet against Prajwal Revanna was submitted to the Special People’s Court in Bengaluru,” the SIT said in an official statement on Friday, August 23. The case’s FIR was registered by the Holenarasipura Town police four months ago, on April 28.

"The SIT carried out an extensive investigation into the case, questioning over 150 witnesses and documenting the statements of both victims and witnesses under section 164 of the CrPC, including details about the crime scenes and locations," the SIT said after submitting the chargesheet.

Prajwal Revanna is accused of raping four women and videographing sexual acts with more than 70 women. He is accused of making nearly 3,000 videos of such acts and some of the videos were circulated in Hassan district in the days leading up to the election for the Hassan Lok Sabha seat, to which Prajwal was seeking re-election.

Three cases of sexual assault of women and one of sexual harassment have been registered against him by the SIT. Chargesheets are yet to be filed in these cases.

So far, four women have accused Prajwal Revanna of rape. One is a woman who used to work in Prajwal’s house in Holenarasipura town. She is a relative of Bhavani Revanna, Prajwal’s mother. His father and Holenarasipura MLA, HD Revanna, has also been accused of sexually harassing her. The SIT later registered an FIR against Prajwal for sexually assaulting the woman’s daughter. The charge sheet was filed in this case.

A former public official and JD(S) party worker filed a complaint with the police alleging that Prajwal had raped her at gunpoint at the MP quarters in Hassan town. He had allegedly threatened to destroy her husband’s political career too.

A man from Mysuru lodged a complaint with the Mysuru police, alleging that his mother was kidnapped, allegedly at the behest of HD Revanna. She too was allegedly raped by Prajwal. Police have questioned both Revanna and Bhavani in connection with the kidnapping. While Revanna is out on bail, Bhavani was granted pre-arrest bail. Prajwal continues to be in judicial custody.

TNM has been continuously reporting on this case, speaking to survivors and others affected to, explore the the profound societal impact of the sexual abuse videos. Our coverage can be accessed here.