SIT asks MEA to cancel Prajwal Revanna’s diplomatic passport

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the cases of rape filed against Hassan Member of Parliament Prajwal Revanna, has written to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), seeking cancellation of his diplomatic passport.

This comes two days after the Special Court for Elected Representatives, Bengaluru, issued an arrest warrant against him in a rape case registered on April 28. Meanwhile, Prajwal’s uncle and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday, May 20 appealed to him to return and subject himself to the legal process.

He said, “If you have any respect for our family and our elders (referring to JD(S) Supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda), I appeal to you through the media to return from whichever country you are in and cooperate with the SIT. There should be no fear. The law of this land will take its own course. How long can this hide-and-seek game be played? I appeal to you with folded hands to surrender within 24 to 48 hours.” This is the first time the family has made such an appeal.

Kumaraswamy also apologised to the survivors saying, “I publicly apologise to the victims of this scandal. I understand their pain. Who pushed them into this situation? Many similar cases have occurred in the past, although their magnitude might be less. This is a shameful episode and it makes all of us bow our heads in shame.”

Prajwal Revanna is the grandson of former PM HD Deve Gowda, and he left the country after multiple women accused him of sexual abuse and filming it. The videos, with unblurred faces of the women, were circulated widely. It is estimated that the number of clips runs up to 3,000 with unblurred footage of over 70 women including JD(S) party workers, wives of JD(S) workers, public servants, media persons, and many others. Four women have come forward to complain against him, with one complainant stating that Prajwal Revanna had used the video to blackmail her.

A total of four FIRs have been filed after the alleged abuse came to light on April 27. In an FIR filed on April 28, both Prajwal and his father HD Revanna have been booked for sexual harassment. On May 2, Revanna was booked for kidnapping a Mysuru woman. After the woman was rescued, the SIT based on her statements registered another FIR of rape. On May 3, a Janata Dal (Secular) leader accused Prajwal of rape, voyeurism and violation of privacy.

